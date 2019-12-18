Dames, a band that combines folk, rock and country, will perform at 9:30 p.m. Friday in Pablo Center at the Confluence's Jamf Theatre, 128 Graham Ave.
The performance is part of Pablo Center's Driftless Series, which is presented by Leinenkugel Brewing Co. It will follow the sold-out Chris Kroeze concert in Pablo Center's RCU Theatre.
Formed in 2009, Dames present rich harmonies and a blend of electric and acoustic guitars, horns and occasional banjo to bring their original songs to life.
Dames currently are working on their third full-length album at Pine Hollow studio in Eau Claire.
Admission is free, and no ticket is needed. Attendees are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items and/or monetary donations to support St. Francis Food Pantry in Eau Claire.