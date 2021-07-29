CHIPPEWA FALLS — The stage musical “Grease,” which premiered on Broadway in 1972, evokes the 1950s and continues to engage audiences into the 2020s.
That seemed to be the consensus of Eau Claire Children’s Theatre actors who will perform the show beginning Wednesday at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds’ main stage in Chippewa Falls. They spoke recently before a rehearsal at the Children’s Theatre.
“The nostalgia factor of ‘Grease’ is how it has grown up with every decade,” said Sydney Belonge, who plays Marty, one of the Pink Ladies. “It’s always been shown, either by your grandparents or your parents or if you’re part of the theatre. It’s just something that keeps growing with people, I think, because it’s just such an iconic part of American history and American theatre.”
Belonge was alluding to the fact the fictional Rydell High School has been re-created so many times, whether onstage or in the 1978 big-screen adaptation starring Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta.
Tyler Hahn plays Kenickie, second in command — behind Danny Zuko — of the Burger Palace Boys. Hahn finds that the show’s sweet, fun nostalgia feels comforting in today’s hyperpaced, media-saturated environment.
“I think we live in a time when cellphones, computer screens, multimedia are just hounding us all the time, overstimulation.” he said. “This show takes us back to a simpler time when the thing to do on a Friday night was to sit at a burger place and eat burgers with your boys. So I think that people relate to the now. It’s a calming sense; it’s a deep breath.”
The enjoyment can be felt even if the picture of the past painted in “Grease” isn’t necessarily realistic. In fact, the antics of the characters don’t remind Elise Nawrocki, playing Rizzo, of her own high school days. But she still knows the story well.
“I was always into theatre, so doing ‘Grease’ — like these big musical numbers — that was most of my high school experience doing theatre all the time,” she said.
Nawrocki acknowledged she doesn’t share many of the personality traits of her character, who’s the sarcastic leader of the Pink Ladies.
“I was kind of shy as well — I’m not very much Rizzo,” she said with a laugh, “especially back in high school.”
Erin Hayes, as Frenchy, does find a chord of familiarity in the show.
“In a way I can relate to it in high school,” she said. “Not necessarily actions that happened in this show, but personalities more so. Like I definitely remember guys being a lot like the guys in the show (prompting laughter in the room), being rowdy, always picking on each other. Guys always do that, in my opinion, in a high school setting.”
Similarly, “Girls are the same way, but we have our own kind of rowdiness,” Hayes added. “I recognize that in my own high school setting.”
For Isabel Polnasek, as Sandy, the allure of the show comes from the unfamiliarity.
“I think that what makes the show so appealing to people our age is that it’s so vastly different than our high school experience,” she said. “We did have cellphones, and I personally did not go to burger joints Friday nights. It’s just so different so it’s like getting to live through a different time that wasn’t as familiar, which I think is a good thing. It’s not nostalgic for us, it’s a brand new experience … equally enticing.”
True to life or not, the fictionalized world is welcoming, Belonge finds.
“It came out in the ’70s, but it’s a ’50s musical,” she said. “The concept and the aesthetic and the joyful part of the ’50s really shine through the show, so those who remember it love it for what they lived through. But then we as performers can take a step back, learn from their experiences and show the best part of that time period, the best part of the music, and the joy and the fun that the show brings.”
The songs and choreographer serve as primary drivers of the appeal, actors agreed.
“We’ve mentioned it often throughout the rehearsal process that people know these songs,” Hahn said. “‘Summer Nights’ is a phenomenal example; people know that song. ‘Hand Jive’ — people are ready to watch that dance number onstage.” He also named “We Go Together” as a favorite.
“There’s a reason the music does that to people, and it’s because it’s catchy,” Hahn added. “It kind of has that iconic, ageless value to it where … in 2021 ... even if you’ve heard it for the first time, you would say, ‘Hey, I like that.’ You wouldn’t say, ‘Ecch! This old music, gross!’ You would say, ‘Hey, this is catchy.’ ‘Hey, my grandma’s singing along and my mom is singing along.’”
Taken altogether, Hahn said, “I think the music in the show picks everybody up and makes them want to dance, whether you’re 65 or 15.”
Ethen Loasching, playing the role of Roger, pointed out the music reaches back to a rock-solid source.
“The music takes a lot of inspiration from a lot of places,” he said. “It was written in the ’70s. You can clearly see the inspiration from a lot of the ’50s music,” citing Elvis Presley in particular. “‘All Choked Up’? That’s directly inspiration of ‘All Shook Up.’ ‘Shakin’ at the High School Hop,’ you can clearly tell it’s like ‘Jailhouse Rock.’”
The music shines especially bright onstage, in Loasching’s view.
“I’m really excited for audiences that have only watched the movie to see the show,” he said. “It’s actually fairly different from the movie, even though the (stage show) did come first. Countless numbers of songs that you can hear within the movie but the show has them in full view. And I’m really excited for audiences to see the full song in its glory presented onstage at the fairgrounds.”
Hayes (Frenchy) mentioned the fun challenge of the choreography.
“Learning it was extremely hard,” she said. “The moves are what you would see from the ’50s. That was an important moment when we were choreographing this. Our choreographer knew that this has to be created exactly what it would be if you were at a ’50s sock hop. I think it’s really fun to learn dances from previous decades. The dancing was really quite fun to learn but also quite difficult.”
Belonge echoed that point.
“What is difficult with ‘Grease’ is it’s not that the moves themselves are difficult,” she said. “It’s that this era of the ’50s is so stylized for each type of music, each type of person. So in the show, even though we are doing the same movements collectively in big group numbers, a lot of personality shines through. You can catch it in the big dance: Rizzo is off with her man. They are having the best time, whereas my character, Marty, stands on the side and has to kind of take it in.”
Performers will be maskless for “Grease,” Hahn said, a change from the face shields and other safety precautions put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Needless to say, performers are delighted for the move toward familiar practices.
“It’s a return to normalcy,” Hahn said, “which I think is a reason for people in the Chippewa Valley to get out of their houses, buy tickets, get in their car, grab their lawn chair, grab their family, grab some fair food, check out a car show, sit down and watch a show they love with people they love with people that love doing it for the first time in so long.”
That’s nostalgia anyone can appreciate.