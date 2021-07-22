The Salon + Midwest Coast Presents Kat & the Hurricane and three other bands from 6 to 10 p.m. today at Odd Humyns, 209 N. Barstow St.

Also performing will be Poorwill of Minneapolis, Candace Griffin of Janesville and Billy Ray Vyrus of Eau Claire.

For advance tickets, which cost $15 pre-sale only, go to tinyurl.com/xesy6j6f.

Beer & wine available for purchase. Must be fully vaccinated to attend.

For more information go to oddhumyns.com or tinyurl.com/ytcwzbrj.