Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
The Salon + Midwest Coast Presents Kat & the Hurricane and three other bands from 6 to 10 p.m. today at Odd Humyns, 209 N. Barstow St.
Also performing will be Poorwill of Minneapolis, Candace Griffin of Janesville and Billy Ray Vyrus of Eau Claire.
For advance tickets, which cost $15 pre-sale only, go to tinyurl.com/xesy6j6f.
Beer & wine available for purchase. Must be fully vaccinated to attend.
For more information go to oddhumyns.com or tinyurl.com/ytcwzbrj.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.