Country music group Farewell Angelina will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Pablo Center at the Confluence's RCU Theatre, 128 Graham Ave.
The all-female group features four vocalist-songwriter-instrumentalists and has become known for their musical talents and live performances.
Nicole Witt, Andrea Young, Lisa Torres and Ashley Gearing met in Nashville, Tenn., while building successful solo careers, touring and recording with top artists and writing songs for country music stars.
Named for a Bob Dylan song, Farewell Angelina have been named among Rolling Stone's New Artists You Need to Know and Roughstock's Ones to Watch.
They have opened shows for stars such as Kenny Chesney, Old Dominion, Frankie Ballard, Jake Owen, Billy Currington, Maroon 5 and Trace Adkins.
Tickets range from $25 to $65 and are available by calling 715-492-0240 or visiting pablocenter.org.