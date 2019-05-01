The art exhibit "Naked Flowers: Poetry Revealed" can be seen through June 10 at Galaudet Gallery, 618 S. Farwell St.
Visitors to the gallery can see inside X-rayed flowers, read a poem flower, and enjoy abstracted and Americana flowers.
Naked flowers are both X-rayed flowers and collaged flowers. X-ray flowers are radiograph photographs revealing the inside of flowers.
Poem flowers are meant to be read. The art form began as a subset of altered books and artist books, which use books as a source material and as art forms.
The Americana flowers in the show come from folk artists and botanical artists.
The gallery is open from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday by appointment Monday and Tuesday.
For more information call 715-513-9994 or go to galaudetgallery.wix.com/ggllc.