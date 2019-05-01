050210_con_galaudet-red magnolia-steven-meyers

Galaudet Gallery, at 618 S. Farwell St., is open noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and by appointment Monday and Tuesday. The current exhibition is "Naked Flowers: Poetry Revealed."

Visitors to the gallery can see inside X-rayed flowers, read a poem flower, and enjoy abstracted and Americana flowers.

Naked flowers are both X-rayed flowers and collaged flowers. X-ray flowers are radiograph photographs revealing the inside of flowers.

Poem flowers are meant to be read. The art form began as a subset of altered books and artist books, which use books as a source material and as art forms.

The Americana flowers in the show come from folk artists and botanical artists.

For more information call 715-513-9994 or go to galaudetgallery.wix.com/ggllc.