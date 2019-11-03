Bobby Jo Valentine, an award-winning gay Christian singer-songwriter and storyteller, will perform at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Ecumenical Religious Center, 110 Garfield Ave., on the UW-Eau Claire campus.
Valentine's performance, titled "Bon Voyage: Songs and Stories About Believing, Leaving, and Believing Again," is hosted by the UW-Eau Claire Lutheran Student Association and University Lutheran Church.
Valentine, whose most recent albums include "Fox Eyes," "Whale Heart" and "Maybe Stars," has performed his storytelling and songs at events around the globe. Born into a conservative Baptist church and later coming out of that culture, "Bobby is now a believer in a larger sense," according to his website. "Faith has come to mean something much deeper and more generous than where he started."
Steven Schwartz, Tony award-winning creator of "Godspell," "Wicked" and "Pippin," described Valentine's music as "catchy songs with good tunes and intelligent, thoughtful lyrics in the tradition of Bob Dylan, Cat Stevens and Bruce Hornsby." Valentine has won Songwriter of the Year awards from both the West Coast Songwriter’s Association and the SoCo Songwriter Competition, as well as the Nashville Next Level Songwriter award. As an independent musician, he has sold more than 20,000 albums and performed more than 1,500 concerts.
Tickets for Valentine's performance are $5 and can be reserved by emailing lsa@uwec.edu, with payment to be made at the door.