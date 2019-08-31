MENOMONIE -- The Stefan Geisinger Band will perform their brand of the blues at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St., Menomonie.
Geisinger was introduced to the blues at age 17 after hearing Kenny Wayne Shepherd's album "Ledbetter Heights." After that he dug deep into the roots of blues music, listening to blues icons such as Lightning Hopkins, Elmore James, Howling Wolf and Muddy Waters.
Born in Rice Lake, Geisinger started his first blues band by the age of 23. After performing the blues for eight years, he created the Stefan Geisinger Band, which includes Buck Barrickman and Travis Nicolai. Barrickman has been playing the bass guitar since the 70s and was the leader of local band The Pumps. Nicolai has been playing the drums since high school, studied jazz at UW-River Falls and loves to perform.
The Stefan Geisinger Band plays some original tunes along with recognizable covers from blues guitar greats such as Stevie Ray Vaughan, Albert King, Hendrix, Howling Wolf and many more.
Tickets to the concert range from $18 to $20 and are available by calling 715-235-0001 or going to mabeltainter.org.