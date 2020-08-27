EAU CLAIRE — Kent Syverson asks a rhetorical question early in his book “Adventures in Glacier Bay”: “What geologist wouldn’t want to visit Alaska?”
And as the longtime UW-Eau Claire professor makes clear through vivid descriptions and beautiful photographs, not just geologists, but any adventurous travelers in the requisite physical condition would want to experience firsthand the stunning vistas and rugged conditions. Still, those who prefer to take such trips vicariously will feel like they’re right there in the natural terrain through his prose and pictures.
“Alaska is kind of the last frontier,” Syverson said in a conversation via Zoom. “It is wild; even the cities — you can drive just a little ways, and you better be watching out for moose and stuff like that.”
The subtitle of Syverson’s book is “A Glacial Geologist’s True Stories of Life in the Alaskan Wilderness.” Specifically, he chronicles the summers of 1989 and 1990, which he spent doing field research in Alaska’s Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve with the National Geographic Society’s Burroughs Glacier Expedition.
Syverson elaborated on the allure for scientists.
“Alaska is just a very wild place, and the geology is on display. It’s a fabulous, fabulous place for geology,” he said. “If you want to see glaciers that are fairly accessible, you can go there to see those, and the mountain fronts are amazing as well, the fjords ... great place.”
In the wilderness
The book is not a geology textbook, Syverson said, although he does offer some explanation of his research. That work went into his doctoral thesis and has helped him become a recognized expert on the geological formation called eskers, which are subglacial stream deposits that can be found in Wisconsin as well as Alaska.
Rather, Syverson concentrates on the breathtaking scenery and imposing challenges such as “Death March 1,” “Plain of Doom” and the experience of being in an earthquake. “Adventures in Glacier Bay” also is filled with managing the day-to-day routines in a place where, to say the least, no 24-hour convenience stores or urgent-care clinics are nearby.
“I was 50 miles from the nearest human outpost,” he said. “It’s hard to get that far away, so to speak, where you’re kind of on your own. When you’re back out there, you’re out there in the middle of the wilderness.”
Syverson writes that most of the “heavy lifting” related to research occurred on the 1990 expedition. On the 1989 trip the most valuable lessons involved learning how to survive in the Alaskan wilderness. That challenge became even more arduous after the expedition’s outfitter failed to pack some important items on their order form, particularly some of their food and toilet paper. (Syverson writes colorfully about how, since then, he has continually disparaged the company.)
Rebecca Ryser, a UW-Eau Claire geology graduate and former student of Syverson’s, found his retelling of the challenges among the book’s highlights.
“I think many geologists experience their own sort of ‘Plain of Doom’ adventure that they look back on and laugh about, but also realize it wasn't a good idea at the time,” she wrote in emailed comments.
As for the lack of essential items, Ryser added, “It drives home how adventures in the wilderness can change your outlook on everyday things in life, such as having enough food, plumbing and dry clothes.”
Ryser is a hydrologist in the Twin Cities and also enjoys adventures of her own, including hiking excursions, traveling and moving across the country. “Adventures in Glacier Bay” sheds light on those personal experiences.
“The book is inspiring in that it doesn’t just document the natural and scientific aspects of the expedition, but reflects on the personal growth that comes from embarking on your own adventures,” she wrote. “Each adventure is worth every second of it!"
Mental toughness
Being short on vital provisions on that first trip impressed on Syverson and his research assistant, Erik Silvola, the value of keeping calm.
“What choice do you have?” he said. “You just deal with it.”
In other words, “One of the ways we got through it was just not complaining,” he continued, describing Silvola as “just a tough Finn from northern Minnesota” and his own personality as more on the stoic side.
The section about being short of food and toilet paper also was a favorite of Jeff Wile’s, an Eau Claire resident, friend of Syverson’s and someone who also enjoys outdoor experiences such as hiking and backpacking. “I haven’t gone to (Syverson’s) extent, but I know what it kind of feels like,” he said by phone.
The passage prompted an interesting reaction, Wile explained.
“I had to go home and get something to eat,” he said light heartedly. “It was so descriptive; it was like, ‘I’m hungry. I better go eat.’ And I was sitting in the park just relaxing.”
David Mickelson, a UW-Madison geology professor and Syverson’s adviser for his master’s and doctoral work, complimented his former student’s writing. Mickelson did his own doctoral field research in Alaska and has been there eight or 10 times.
“I think Kent has a real talent for telling a story,” Mickelson said in a phone interview. “I read this and I thought, ‘Gee I had a lot of adventures when I was there as a student in 1969 and ’70, but it would never have occurred to me to write a book like this.”
As he read the book, Mickelson said, he realized that Syverson paid attention to more than just the geological formations.
“He’s interested in people’s personalities and interactions,” he said. “It wasn’t just the geology; he was obviously learning a lot about the people he was with.”
Another benefit of the trip, Mickelson pointed out, is that Syverson has gone on to do valuable glacial geology work related to Wisconsin for the Geological Survey, a federal science agency.
“This isn’t a one-off thing,” Mickelson said. “He wasn’t like a tourist. He was there working. And that work he did there helped him learn about how glaciers work, and that helped him interpret things in Wisconsin.”
The beauty of Alaska, Mickelson observed, is that the processes that happened around Burroughs Glacier are very similar to what happened in Wisconsin at the end of the last ice age. “So in a sense it was perfect training for the job that he got: teaching at Eau Claire, teaching students and also doing work for the Geological Survey,” he said.
Life lessons
Beyond the adventures, Syverson includes details about his own life. In one chapter he writes briefly about his Christian faith, and at various points in the book he mentions his then-girlfriend and now wife, Lila.
“I think that my stories are of interest to everyone because they’re generic enough,” he said. “But also this is a book for my wife, for my kids, for my potential grandkids down the line, so that was a very important component of the trip, where I just learned it was a spiritual journey as well.”
The book’s mix of the memorable incidents and, to a lesser extent, geological explanations impressed Wile. “He wove it really nicely between adventures and the personal and geological formations,” he said.
Calling the wilderness adventures “life-shaping,” Syverson elaborated on how the experience affected him.
“It was a time where I kind of make the transition from being insecure in myself to a person who gained a lot of confidence because we went through a lot things, and we survived those things and we got the job done,” he said.
Besides instilling more confidence, the experience made him more thankful as well.
“I had never been deprived of food, for example, those sorts of things,” he said. “I think I’ve always been a fairly thankful person, but I took a lot of things for granted. But after working in the wilderness for a long time … just being able to have a chair that has a back to it is such an amazing luxury. When you’re hungry, to be able to go to a refrigerator and get food. That’s a pretty amazing thing.”
Syverson also realized the importance of connections with others. “If you’re having a bad day, to be able to call a friend or family member or your wife, for example, those are all huge luxuries that I have,” he said. “I don’t think I take them as for granted as somebody who hasn’t had that sort of an experience.”
Expressing thanks
That heightened sense of gratitude might be something readers take from the book.
“I hope that it causes some people to think about what’s really important to them,” he said. “And I also hope that it helps them maybe be more thankful for what they do have.”
In addition, he said, perhaps they might be inspired to set out on their own outdoor challenges.
“Adventures can come in all shapes and sizes, right?” he said. “I wouldn’t recommend that somebody who doesn’t know anything about the back country to decide that they’re going to go into the wild. That’s just not a very good idea.”
Beginning his 29th year at UW-Eau Claire, Syverson said the university has been “a wonderful place to work.” He also has continued to do glacial geology research in Wisconsin and Maine, although not in Glacier Bay.
Syverson has returned to Alaska as a geology naturalist for the Holland America cruise line last summer. Such work was planned again this summer, although the COVID-19 pandemic stopped those plans. But he responded to the disappointment by applying another asset he gained through his Glacier Bay adventures: “not to get as worked up about things.”
“So I couldn’t be a geology naturalist this summer up in Alaska,” he said. “Well, you know, that means I have more time to bike in Eau Claire. That’s OK.”
After all, there aren’t many places like the Alaskan wilderness, but plenty of other experiences, in all shapes and sizes, await an adventurer.