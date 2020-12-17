EAU CLAIRE — It’s better to give than to receive, in part, because generosity bestows its own cherished gifts.
That’s certainly what a string quartet of musicians from the Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra found through a performance going out to the community during the holiday season.
“A Wreath of Carols,” a filmed free concert featuring the four musicians playing two holiday-themed compositions, premieres at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the symphony’s website, cvsymphony.org.
Nobuyoshi Yasuda, a violinist in the quartet and the CVSO’s conductor and music director, described what they discovered.
“More than anything, it was amazing for the musicians, including myself,” he said in a phone interview. “It was really, really therapeutic for us to play music together. … It was so nice to be able to make music in person.”
The quartet includes concertmaster Ryan Poquette, violin; Rachel Skunes, viola; and principal cello Susan Halderman.
Anna Rybicki, the organization’s executive director, explained in emailed comments how the performance came to be.
As much as the CVSO wanted continue their mission of providing music for the community, she wrote, “Unfortunately, it is not safe for us to assemble a large audience in a concert hall. Even meeting to rehearse and perform as a symphony orchestra would be very difficult, given that we typically have 60 musicians or more playing together. It would not be possible to assemble that group, keep appropriate distance between each person, and still fit on the stage. When some of those musicians are wind players, the safety issues are even greater given the aerosols expelled while playing woodwinds and brass instruments.”
With the holidays being an especially enjoyable time to share music with their audience, the group came up with the quartet idea.
“We decided that if we kept the number of musicians small, used masks and stayed socially distanced, we could rehearse and record together safely,” Rybicki wrote.
For the concert, Roger Bethard, a pianist with the CVSO, offered his spacious home, complete with a large Christmas tree and lit wreaths, as a venue for them to record, Rybicki wrote. “It was a perfect spot to capture the performance.”
The video was created by Ivy Media, and Bethard took care of the audio.
Holiday mix
For the concert the musicians chose “And Therefore Be Merry: A Wreath of Carols for String Quartet,” arranged by Brian Joyce, and “Christmas Pops for String Quartet,” arranged by Steve W. Mauldin. The arrangements include a number of holiday classics such as “We Three Kings,” “O Little Town of Bethlehem,” “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,” “Winter Wonderland,” and “Let it Snow.”
Halderman, who also is the CVSO personnel manager, shared written comments about how the pieces were selected.
She and Poquette had a chance to play “And Therefore Be Merry: A Wreath of Carols for String Quartet” before, “and we really liked how Brian Joyce arranged these Christmas pieces,” she wrote. “We have heard these pieces all of our lives, yet he has arranged them in a way that they’re still familiar but there’s something different. Joyce also put snippets of other Christmas pieces within and between some of the carols. There is even a place where you hear a little bit of Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 for a measure, and even a little of the Hallelujah Chorus from Messiah by Handel.”
They chose “Christmas Pops for String Quartet” because the musical passages “are so fun to play and listen to,” she wrote. “They are jazzy and swinging — you just want to tap your foot and sing along with them. We thought playing this pops collection would be a great way to end the concert.”
Virtual greetings
Yasuda, who also is a professor of violin at UW-Eau Claire and director of the University Orchestra, emphasized the importance of performing holiday music for the community.
Interviewed on the Friday in December when the UW-Eau Claire music and theatre arts department traditionally holds its annual lobby concert, he observed, “When you walk through the lobby, there’s no Christmas tree. I was like, wow, this is really sad.”
So he thought of the musicians in the Chippewa Valley Symphony. “We cannot just be feeling sad,” he said. “We really thought that this is the time we want to send out our seasonal greetings.”
(This year’s lobby concert was presented virtually and can be seen at tinyurl.com/yafro6zk or at the UWEC Music Facebook page.)
Keeping spirits up
In his faculty position, Yasuda was happy he has been able to rehearse in person with smaller groups of musicians, heeding social distancing guidelines. Through that experience, he said, the CVSO has begun planning some kind of a spring concert with a number of string musicians.
In the meantime, Yasuda has focused on keeping a positive attitude.
“I’ve been telling everybody, ‘I am hibernating right now,’” he said. “Hibernating means that you are now resting your energy. Then you wake up, you are ready to go.”
The feeling of gratitude extends beyond making music.
“I just personally feel very grateful for the kindness of people in this community,” he said.
On that note, Rybicki expressed appreciation for CVSO’s supporters.
“Their generosity has allowed us to continue operations despite not having any ticket sale income since February,” she wrote. She also cited the assistance of the CARES Act and the Chippewa Valley Symphony Foundation.
“While many arts organizations are in crisis and may not survive the pandemic, we are fortunate to have the ability to continue our work this season and the confidence that we will be able to return as strong as ever when in-person concerts resume.”
The CVSO organization remains hopeful the orchestra can perform large, in-person concerts beginning in fall 2021.
“When we are able to emerge from this time of isolation, we will do so with an increased appreciation of the power of live, symphonic music,” she wrote. “There is nothing else quite like the shared experience of live music in the concert hall.”
When Yasuda was asked how he expects to feel when he again is leading the CVSO in rehearsal and in concert at Pablo Center at the Confluence’s RCU Theatre, he compared the sensation to the orchestra’s debut in Pablo Center after years of discussion and the construction process for the venue.
“Finally, we walked into this hall, first time,” he said. “I was standing in front of Chippewa Valley Symphony musicians. First words I said: ‘We are here now.’”
He laughed at the joyful memory. “Maybe the same kind of feeling when we go back to rehearsal: ‘We are here now again.’”
You might say it will be another eagerly anticipated gift.