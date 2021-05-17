EAU CLAIRE -- Art from the spring "Go Paint! Chippewa Valley" can be seen in a virtual exhibit through Pablo Center at the Confluence.
For the weeklong event, artists could mask up and paint outdoors in a specific section of the region May 1 through 7.
The following winners were named:
• Best of show: Derek Davis, "Backlight."
• First place: Anders Shafer, "Rod and Gun Club, May 2."
• Second place: Barbara Shafer, "By the Eau Claire River."
• Third place: Joseph Maurer, "Where the Chip Falls."
• Best River: Naomi Tiry Salgado, "Spring Street Bridge."
• Best of Pablo Center staff pick: Michael Olive, "Evening Lights."
In the Adult Quick Paint event, for which artists could paint the flora, fauna and folks of Phoenix Park and the surrounding confluence of the Eau Claire and Chippewa Rivers in two hours, the following award winners were named:
• Best of show: Naomi Tiry Salgado.
• First place: Joseph Maurer.
• Second place: Lee Fairbanks.
• Third place: Susan Estill.
For the event, juror was Beth Stoddard and judge was Jean Accola.
To see the artwork go to pablocenter.org/visual-arts/gopaint-2021.
A fall "Go Paint! Chippewa Valley" will be Sept. 25 through Oct. 1, with the exhibit to follow.
For more information go to pablocenter.org or call 715-832-ARTS (2787).