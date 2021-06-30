MENOMONIE -- The Menomonie Public Library's 11th annual Music Over Menomin series opens at 7 tonight on the lawn outside the library, 600 Wolske Bay Road.
Opening the series will be Good Morning Bedlam, a folk group known for contagious energy and playfulness. The group's sound is characterized by tight soaring three-part harmonies and thumping kick-drum.
Audience members are invited to bring lawn chairs to the series, which includes the following performers:
• The Cutaways, July 8.
• Mojo Lemon Blues Band, July 15.
• North of Dixie, July 22.
• Yata Sinz and Orfield, July 19.
The library will be open until 8 p.m. on Music Over Menomin evenings.
For more information call 715-232-2164 or go to menomonielibrary.org.