The Heyde Center for the Arts will partner again with culinary award-winning artist Jason Tepaske of Sweet Clarisse for the inaugural Dinner Over the Duncan at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, on the historic Marsh Rainbow Arch Bridge in downtown Chippewa Falls.
Enjoy a four-course gourmet dinner on the picturesque 1916 bridge with friends and celebrate historic Chippewa Falls in an intimate, beautiful setting. The dinner entree is inspired by the classic Italian Porchetta served with squash risotto and roasted fall vegetables.
Premier sponsors are Robert and Sherri LeDuc. Cast and Crew sponsors are the city of Chippewa Falls, Carlson Entertainment, Chippewa Valley Tent Rental, November Grace, and Lavender Green Photography and Sherry Jasper.
Rain location will be the historic Heyde Center for the Arts auditorium, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls.
The cost is $90 per person. For more information call 715-720-4961 or go to cvca.net.