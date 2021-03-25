MONDOVI — Jim Pullman sought to provide support and comfort for his wife, Donna, as she mourned the passing of her mother. So he turned to his craft as a musician.
On the new album “Go On Boldly,” the Mondovi singer-guitarist and veteran of the regional rock scene reflects on loss, healing and a celebratory tribute to Judy Hillert, to whom Pullman also was very close.
“My wife and my mother-in-law were just best friends,” Pullman said in a phone interview. “They had such a good bond.”
Initially, Pullman didn’t come up with any songs that satisfied him.
“I had these ideas written down, but nothing I was coming up with was good enough,” he said with a self-effacing chuckle. “It just wasn’t clicking.”
But then the title track came to him. Musically as well as lyrically, the song “Go On Boldly” acknowledges the pain of losing a loved one but also conveys understanding, encouragement and looking forward.
“I thought, if I can make a record of songs that sound like that, I would be very happy with that, and I think it would help the family and even myself therapeutically kind of write about this,” Pullman said, “and not move on but just kind of get a sense of peace from it.”
“Go On Boldly” generated the creative spark he needed.
“I was so happy with it, and it just started a little streak of writing where the other seven songs that are on the album just came from,” he said.
Ready to write
The first song, “Treading Water,” showcases the depth and honesty of the emotions on the album. Chosen as the opener because of an appealing guitar part, he said, the work also summed up the wave of powerful emotions that overtakes a person in grief.
“I remember my wife asked me, because I lost my dad when I was fairly young, ‘does this ever get easier? And the feeling — does it ever stop being so strong?’” he recalled. “And I said, ‘It’s kind of like a tidal wave. You’ve just got to let it hit you and take its best shot, let it hit you and feel how bad it feels.’ And then I thought, ‘Well, that’s kind of a good line for a song.’”
“Treading Water” also served as an accurate guide for how the album unfolds.
“That’s kind of the way we wanted to lead off the album too, with just that idea, this is what we’re about to go through,” Pullman said.
The sonic journey includes the following songs:
• “This House” re-creates a situation familiar to anyone who has gone through what Jim and Donna Pullman did.
“It’s about walking into my mother-in-law’s house the day after and how it was just a completely different place,” he said. “If anyone’s ever dealt with loss, then they know that feeling.”
• The poignant “It’s Called a Broken Heart” finds the narrator offering words of empathy and understanding as well as a sense that the pain can ease over time. The song is featured in a lyric video created by local musician Will Wall; it can be seen on YouTube (tinyurl.com/28vcfe32).
• “Lonesome and Then Some” got its name from a line Pullman wrote in a notebook years ago, of which he said, “If I’m ever going to use it, now’s a good time.”
Tribute
In remembering Judy Hillert, who died in 2015, Pullman spoke about her kindness.
“I tell people that one very special thing about Judy was that she would say to me, ‘Jim, tell me about your music. How’s that going?’” he said. “And people ask that but she’d sit and look me in the eye, and she was so interested in it. She genuinely wanted to hear how it was going. And then when I would say, ‘You know, it’s going good, I did this or I achieved this or something.’”
Hillert’s response, Pullman said, would be: “‘Oh Jim that is just great. That is so great.’
“She was just so caring,” he continued. “If she was talking to you, she wanted to hear all about you. If she got to talk about herself, that’s fine. But she was interested in the relationships she made and how she treated people, and it was just evident.”
In a sense, Pullman feels that the album has two parts.
“There’s four songs that are definitely about my mother-in-law and trying to move past but also make a tribute to this person that was such a huge part of my life,” he said. “Then there’s other songs that are for my wife, part of our life when we were dating or just met. Where it’s like, hey, remember this? Remember how great this was? So there’s a couple of those in there too. It’s not all about strictly loss.”
Studio craft
In taking the songs from the compositional stage to the studio, Pullman called on fellow musician Todd Barneson, whom he called “a musical touchstone for me forever.” The two of them grew up together and have played in bands such as the Rattlenecks.
When Barneson was sent the tracks, he called Pullman with an enthusiastic response.
“He’s like, ‘Dude, I love these. Oh my gosh, tell me about these songs,’” Pullman said. “He really liked them and so we talked a little bit. He’s like, ‘This is the best stuff you’ve ever done.’”
Barneson elaborated on his response.
“His writing on this record is so honest,” he said in a phone interview. “To me it was just so brutally honest and open and emotional, and it was awesome.”
Barneson said he was struck by the universality of Pullman’s writing.
“I know the situation so well that I knew what he was writing about,” Barneson said. “But I think anybody can apply what he wrote to their own lives. If you’ve lost anybody, it will definitely speak to you, I think.”
As Pullman and Barneson talked about “Go On Boldly,” Pullman hinted at collaboration.
“I said, ‘You know, you have all this recording stuff,’” he recalled. “He goes, ‘Yep.’ And I said, ‘I’ve got this house up here.’”
Barneson accepted the implicit offer, Pullman said, with the words “‘Yep; I’ll do it. Let’s do it.’”
For the making of “Go On Boldly,” Barneson provided engineering and mixing; played bass, acoustic and electric guitars and synth; and sang backing vocals.
“He just did so much,” Pullman said appreciatively.
Other musicians lending their skills to the project were Adam Harder Nussbaum on drums and Paul Brandt on upright piano and synth tracks. Donna Pullman contributed backing vocals. Barneson and Pullman produced the effort, and Donna Pullman provided some production ideas as well.
While recording, They set up Barneson’s gear in the Pullmans’ dining room and ran microphones into the living room, where Pullman sang and played the guitar parts. The piano was a 100-year-old instrument in the Pullmans’ basement that they had tuned for the project.
They were fully masked up and socially distanced the entire time they worked on the project, Barneson said.
“We had a blast, Jim and I,” Barneson said. “We put a lot of time into just discussing what the vision of each song was and discussed how he wanted the vibe of the whole thing to be.”
Time for sharing
Naturally, Pullman is hoping he’ll soon be able to share the new music with live audiences.
“I would love it,” he said. “I think it would be a really good set of songs to play in a smaller, more intimate type of venue. I actually have a band together that’s going to play with me.”
They’re booked to perform Thursday, June 3, as part of the Pablo Streams series presented by Pablo Center at the Confluence.
“Those look and sound so great,” Pullman said of the Pablo Streams events.
For that performance Pullman will be joined by Barneson, Harder Nussbaum, and Brandt; Pullman’s friend Ethan Schmidt also will be part of the group.
“I think it’ll be a slam dunk with the guys I have playing with me,” he said.
Pullman didn’t share too much of the “Go On Boldly” music with others ahead of its release, but those who have heard it have reacted positively.
“A lot of people seem to be relating to it,” Pullman said. “People seem to be very moved by it, which is good. Loss is something we all have to go through.”
That’s true, but creating words and music that genuinely help others heal is a rare gift.