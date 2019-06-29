“THERE Song of Myself” group art exhibit can be seen through Sept. 9 at Galaudet Gallery, 618 S. Farwell St.
The exhibit features local and global artists exploring questions about politics, rules and self with art that answers and sometimes asks more questions. Paintings, drawings, sculptures, jewelry and more in realism, figuration, abstraction, surrealism, conceptualism and other genres can be viewed and are available for purchase.
Artists participating in the exhibit include Patty Q. Johnson of Altoona; Andrea LaMorte Schaffer of Eau Claire; Margarita Fainshtein of Nova Scotia; Metis Nation craftsman T. Oa; David Culver of Red Wing, Minn.; Mia Cinelli of Kentucky; Rashmi Soni of Jaipur; India; Denise Antaya of Ontario; and Djemal Amangeldyev of Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.
The exhibit, the second year of of the gallery’s four-year art series exploring sense of place, finds inspiration in Walt Whitman’s “Leaves of Grass,” focusing selection and curating on three poems: “When Lilacs Last in the Dooryard Bloom’d Memories of President Lincoln”; “For Him I Sing”; and “Song of Myself.”
View an introduction video about the exhibit on Galaudet Gallery’s YouTube channel: youtu.be/s42u6pQlvVw.
The gallery are usually open from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
For more information go to galaudetgallery.wixsite.com or call 715-513-9994.
Galaudet Gallery also has a location at 2223 W. Hubbard St., Chicago.