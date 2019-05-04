Guest artist Kevin Chance will give a piano recital at 7:30 p.m. Monday in Gantner Concert Hall of UW-Eau Claire’s Haas Fine Arts Center, 121 Water St.
Admission is free.
Named Teacher of the Year by the Alabama Music Teachers Association, Chance has been hailed as “a superlative musician” playing “with musical conviction and muscularity.” He has performed throughout the United States and abroad as both soloist and collaborator.
Recent engagements include performances at Carnegie Hall as well as concerto appearances with Rachmaninoff’s “Rhapsody on a Theme by Paganini” with the Huxford Symphony Orchestra, Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” with the University of Alabama Wind Ensemble, Saint-Saëns’ “Carnival of the Animals” with the Tuscaloosa Symphony and Beethoven’s “Choral Fantasy” with the Athens Chorale in Georgia.
Chance has been a prize winner of several regional and national competitions, including the National Society of Arts and Letters Career Awards Competition, Music Teachers National Association Competitions and the Brevard Music Center Concerto Competition.