CHIPPEWA FALLS -- The singer-guitarist duo Songblast will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St.
Pat Balder and Glen Everhart are known for presenting a fast-paced, audience-interactive experience with a sing-along songs and comedy. Their show includes impersonations of pop, country and rock 'n' roll icons complete with costume changes.
Balder and Everhart have spent their lives writing, performing and loving all genres of popular American music. Balder brings an encyclopedic knowledge of rock ‘n’ roll classics, and Everhart specializes in the many acoustic, guitar-based hits that have graced the airwaves.
Tickets to Songblast cost $18 for adults, $17 for seniors and $9 for youth, and are available at cvca.net or by calling 715-720-4961.