EAU CLAIRE — Get ready for the roof to be rocked off of the Pablo Center at the Confluence on Friday as popular rock and roll cover band Hairball take the stage and celebrate arena rock. A Hairball show isn’t just a concert, it is a one-of-a-kind event.

“It’s a full-on sonic and visual, bombastic celebration of all things rock and roll,” Hairball vocalist Dave Moody told the Leader-Telegram.