EAU CLAIRE — Get ready for the roof to be rocked off of the Pablo Center at the Confluence on Friday as popular rock and roll cover band Hairball take the stage and celebrate arena rock. A Hairball show isn’t just a concert, it is a one-of-a-kind event.
“It’s a full-on sonic and visual, bombastic celebration of all things rock and roll,” Hairball vocalist Dave Moody told the Leader-Telegram.
Now in its 23rd year performing together, Hairball has grown into a national touring act that brings the glory of the 80’s to hundreds of thousands of fans throughout the country. Their shows are a 2+ hour drop-dead accurate homage to the biggest arena acts in the world, complete with lights, smoke, pyrotechnics and more
Vocalists Joe Dandy, Kris Vox, and Moody along with the band Happy, BRIAN HBK and Billy live and breathe rock and roll and love to share “the gospel of rock and roll” with their fans.
Hairball performs every show as though it could be their last for their audience. Every night is a 100% full-on, no-holds-barred, exciting, chaotic, fiery party.
“We have five video walls, we have 12 fire pots that shoot 30 feet in the air and more pyro than a 70s Kiss concert. We have more costume changes than RuPaul and we get out there and burn it down,” Moody said.
Friday’s show at the Pablo Center will have a plethora of rock and roll hits on the set list. The band aims to serve the audience when it comes to choosing songs to perform and the characters to play. According to Moody, audiences will remember the songs as radio hits from the 80s, songs like “Welcome to the Jungle,” “Shook Me All Night Long” and “Crazy Train” among many more.
Not only will the audience hear some of the biggest rock hits ever, they will also see them performed as the characters who made them famous as Hairball dresses in spot-on costumes. You’ll see the characters of rock legends from Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons to Ozzy Osbourne and Brian Johnson.
A Hairball show is like seeing 20 different concerts in one night.
“There’s just so many great characters from back in the day. It’s just an amazing evening full of rock and roll splendor and glory,” Moody said.
Hairball draws fans of all ages, spanning the generations. When Moody looks out at the audience in front of him, he sees grandfathers and grandmothers, mothers and fathers and sons and daughters. The whole family can come out to the show and know a lot of the music despite their age.
“I think that this music is timeless. I think that the show is timeless,” he said. “It definitely caters to people’s nostalgia. They feel so good when they come to our shows because there’s no negative energy, it’s all nothing but love and positivity.”
Hairball will take the RCU Theatre stage at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. For more information visit pablocenter.org.
“It’s the biggest party you can imagine,” Moody said. “You bring the beer, we’re going to bring the hits and we are going to throw down, I promise you that.”