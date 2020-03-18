A major film tells the story of a musician who will appear this summer on a Chippewa Valley stage.
“I Still Believe” opened Friday in theaters across the country. The story focuses on Christian rock singer Jeremy Camp and his rise to stardom while battling adversity.
Camp is among the headliners at the third annual OneFest, the Christian music festival scheduled for Friday, July 24, through Sunday, July 26, at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls. Camp will perform July 25.
Heather Flashinski, an organizer of OneFest, said the film tells a powerful story and will strike a chord with whomever decides to buy a ticket in a few short weeks.
“I think it’s going to be amazing because he has such an amazing story,” Flashinski said. “It’s so heartfelt that it’s going to build people’s interest in hearing more Christian music and will show what can be inspired through that music.”
The movie stars “Riverdale” series star KJ Apa, who portrays Camp. The movie primarily deals with Camp’s rise to stardom but also shows what struggles his family has gone through and how it has inspired him both personally and professionally.
(“I Still Believe” earned $4 million opening night last Friday, despite coronavirus concerns preventing some moviegoers from attending the theaters, according to Movieguide,” a biweekly journal and website that evaluates films from a Christian perspective.)
“The movie deals with Jeremy’s career and his wife’s battle with cancer and, whether you’re a Christian or not, cancer is affecting everybody,” Flashinski said. “Going and seeing this inspiring story about his life and how he dealt with his life having cancer is amazing and inspiring. I think everyone should go and see it.”
The 2020 edition of OneFest will be quite similar to the 2019 edition of the festival, featuring a heavy dose of nationally recognized Christian music artists, including Camp, Micah Tyler, Blanca Jason Gray, Hannah Kerr and more than a dozen others.
Flashinski said what separates OneFest from other summer festivals in the Chippewa Valley like Rock Fest and Country Fest is the fact the activities and music at the festival is geared toward a family audience.
“All ages are welcome at our festival,” Flashinski said. “The music is family friendly, and you know what words will and won’t be said. We try to have activities for all different age groups and try to reach people through different inspirational stories. We are just trying to bring everyone together.”