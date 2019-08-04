Hard rock band Black Stone Cherry will perform Thursday at The Metro, 201 E. Lake St.
Doors open at 6 p.m., with showtime at 7 p.m. Two opening bands are to be announced for the all-ages show. Tickets cost $25 in advance and $30 at the door. For details go to tinyurl.com/yyzhgk89.
Black Stone Cherry, a quartet based in Edmonton, Ky., point to influences such as Cream, Led Zeppelin, Muddy Waters and the Faces, among other 1970s staples. They call "Family Tree," their sixth album, "a beast of a Southern rock 'n’ roll album."
The album features a guest appearance by jam-band standout Warren Haynes on vocals and guitar for the song “Dancing in the Rain.”
Members of the group are Chris Robertson, vocals and guitar; Ben Wells, guitar and vocals; Jon Lawhon, bass and vocals; and John Fred Young, drums. Young's dad, Richard, and his Uncle Fred are two members of the iconic country/rock ’n’ roots band the Kentucky HeadHunters.