Her Crooked Heart will perform with Adelyn Rose on Saturday at Pine Hollow recording studio in Eau Claire.
The concert will be the day after the release of Her Crooked Heart's album "To Love to Leave to Live."
Her Crooked Heart is led by acclaimed songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Rachel Ries.
"To Love to Leave to Live" illustrates Ries' journey of building a new life from the ground up; working through a divorce, leaving behind the New York life she once knew and finding love again within herself, her family and her home in Minneapolis.
On the recording Ries was assisted with musicians including Rob Moose (Alabama Shakes), Brian Joseph (Sufjan Stevens, Paul Simon), Bon Iver/Andrew Bird member Mike Lewis and album artwork styling by Lake Street Dive frontwoman Rachael Price.
On the road Ries is joined by Siri Undlin (Humbird), Adelyn Strei (Adro) and Hilary James (We are the Willows, Bathtub Cig). The quartet’s set will feature instruments that range from vintage synths and classical guitars to cello and woodwind in addition to four-part harmonies.
Ries has been spotlighted by various outlets including the Wall Street Journal and NPR's "Weekend Edition."
For tickets, which cost $15, go to pinehollowaudio.com.