CHIPPEWA FALLS -- The Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., will host its first ever Fall Artisan Market from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Local crafters and fine artists have been invited, and locally sourced meats, cheeses and other foods will be available. The event will have 30,000 square feet of space to ensure safe social distancing.
There will be a $5 entry fee at the door.
Masks and/or face shields are mandatory with no exceptions. Masks and/or face shields can be provided.
For more information, call 715-726-9000 or go to cvca.net.