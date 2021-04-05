CHIPPEWA FALLS -- Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., will host a fundraising gourmet dinner with an entertaining show on Saturday and the traditional dance, music and costumes of India on Sunday.
"Laughter is the Best Medicine," at 6 p.m. Saturday, will feature a four-course gourmet dinner prepared by chef Jason TePaske.
Entertainment for the evening will be the Looney Lutherans, offering fun, homespun and sage advice on issues of life, love and happiness.
Those interested can get a socially distanced seat in the auditorium or sign up for a dinner at home and livestream the show.
Tickets cost $75 per person, with $35 per person considered a charitable donation.
At 2 p.m. Sunday, the Natyarpana Dance Company will perform Krishna Smaranam.
The company will tell the story of the marriage of Krishna, the Hindu religion's god of compassion, tenderness and love.
The 10 principal dancers of the company will illustrate the story through traditional dance, music and costumes. A narrator will explain what is happening for those unfamiliar with the story.
This dance was first presented in Bangalore, India at the World Dance Alliance.
Tickets cost $15 for adults, $14 for seniors and $7 for youth. Tickets will be available at the door, but due to social distancing and other COVID19 safety precautions seating will be limited.
To buy tickets for these events, go to cvca.net
or call 715-726-9000.