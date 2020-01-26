CHIPPEWA FALLS -- Multi-ethnic Latin pop songstress Gina Chavez will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St.
Chavez is a 10-time Austin Music Award winner. Her bilingual record, "Up.Rooted," topped both the Amazon and Latin iTunes charts following a feature on NPR's "All Things Considered" and has been hailed by The Boston Globe, USA Today, and Texas Monthly. "Up.Rooted" takes audiences on a journey through the Americas, blending the sounds and rhythms of the region.
Her Tiny Desk Concert made NPR’s top 15 of 2015, and she has made a 12-country tour as a cultural ambassador with the U.S. State Department.
NPR Tiny Desk said of her concert for that series: “See for yourself, and if you don’t know her already, I dare you to walk away and not become a fan.”
Tickets for Chavez's concert at Heyde Center cost $20 for adults, $19 for seniors and $13 for youth, and are available at cvca.net or by calling 715-720-4961.