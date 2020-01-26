012720_con_gina-chavez-3

Gina Chavez, A multi-ethnic Latin pop singer, has won praise from The Boston Globe, USA Today and Texas Monthly, and she won wide acclaim for her NPR Tiny Desk Concert in 2015. She will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls.

CHIPPEWA FALLS -- Multi-ethnic Latin pop songstress Gina Chavez will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St.

Chavez is a 10-time Austin Music Award winner. Her bilingual record, "Up.Rooted," topped both the Amazon and Latin iTunes charts following a feature on NPR's "All Things Considered" and has been hailed by The Boston Globe, USA Today, and Texas Monthly. "Up.Rooted" takes audiences on a journey through the Americas, blending the sounds and rhythms of the region.

Her Tiny Desk Concert made NPR’s top 15 of 2015, and she has made a 12-country tour as a cultural ambassador with the U.S. State Department. 

NPR Tiny Desk said of her concert for that series: “See for yourself, and if you don’t know her already, I dare you to walk away and not become a fan.”

Tickets for Chavez's concert at Heyde Center cost $20 for adults, $19 for seniors and $13 for youth, and are available at cvca.net or by calling 715-720-4961.