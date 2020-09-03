CHIPPEWA FALLS -- Heyde Center for the Arts will partner with culinary award-winning artist Jason Tepaske for the first-ever Duncan Creek Bridge Gourmet Dinner To Go on Thursday.
Pickup location will be in the municipal parking lot next to Duncan Creek near the Marsh Rainbow Arch Bridge, with times scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
In the event of stormy weather, the pickup location will be at the Heyde Center for the Arts. The cost is $39 per meal.
The event came about after the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellation of the third annual Dinner on the Duncan event, normally held on the iconic Marsh Rainbow Arch Bridge in downtown Chippewa Falls.
The fundraiser for the Heyde Center will feature a four-course, gourmet feast that will be carefully packaged and ready to take home, or to one of Chippewa Falls' nearby parks. Elizabeth of Lavender Green Photography will take your photo on the bridge -- masks on please.
The four-course dinner includes:
• Appetizer.
• Fresh mixed greens salad with a sweet cranberry vinaigrette (on the side).
• Entrée featuring savory grilled pork tenderloin paired with a sage and corn custard tart along with a mix of roasted fall vegetables with white beans and whipped sweet potatoes.
• Sauteed apple compote over cinnamon caramel cake.
For more information call 715-726-9000 or go to cvca.net.