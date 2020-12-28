CHIPPEWA FALLS -- The Heyde Center for the Arts is partnering with Matt Nyman for an event involving the Chippewa Valley drag entertainment scene.
During January, five members of the scene -- Sapphire, Felicia, Monica, Khloe and Benny -- will each coach an individual who has never performed drag onstage. The five will teach the newcomers about the use of makeup, costuming and performance in preparation for a night where they will perform as their new drag personae.
At the end of January, the group will present 10 performances during an evening called "Strut With the Chippewa Valley Stars" to raise funding and awareness for the Chippewa Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center. The mission of the LGBTQ+ Community Center is to provide services and create educational programs that promote well-being and unity in the LGBTQ+ community.
Tickets for the event cost $10 per person, with a portion of the ticket supporting the LGBTQ+ Community Center.
Because the end of January may still be too soon to host large gatherings, organizers are exploring livestreaming and/or other options such as rescheduling depending on COVID-19 regulations at the time of the event.
For more information, contact the LGBTQ+ Community Center at info@cvlgbt.org or 715-552-LGBT (5428); Nyman (Jekyl Lynn Smith) at mymannyman@gmail.com or 715-577-4459; or Heyde Center at 715-726-9000 or djohnson@cvca.net.