EAU CLAIRE -- Local alternative/R&B/hip-hop artist TeawhYB has released his new single, "Taking Up Space."
The gay-identifying vocalist, who released the EP "What We Were" earlier this year, created the song with a new sound for him and also made Scooby-Doo inspired video.
TeawhYB explained the inspiration for "Taking Up Space" in a news release:
"In America, we've fallen into two realities, divided by party and built on fear, while the powers at be simply 'do their jobs,'" he says in the release." Helplessly drifting and hoping for peace, we go through the motions and feel as if we're just "'Taking Up Space.'"
He describes the "pop-blended jam" as "introspective, anthemic and philosophical.'"
The video can be seen on YouTube at tinyurl.com/yxd57q4h, and the song is available on streaming services.
For more information about TeawhYB, go to teawhyb.com.