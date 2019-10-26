Adrian Klenz already has made his mark as a strong blues and jazz singer. His solo debut album presents how much more he has to say as a musician and a songwriter.
Klenz currently serves as vocalist for the Chippewa Valley Jazz Orchestra and was lead voice of blues band The Kingsnakes, which performed in the region and in Minnesota from 1996 through 2001, including regular Thursday night gigs at Houligans.
On “Exile Station,” Klenz highlights the musical diversity he has demonstrated all along.
“If you were to ask people, they would either call me a blues guy or a jazz guy,” he said during a recent conversation. “Predominantly, those have been the two most represented (genres). But I’ve been in rock bands … there’s not much I haven’t done … The new album has some countryish stuff.”
The album also has strong rockers such as “Irish Eyes,” impassioned blues tunes like “The Gap” and “Bid Farewell,” which has a classic pop-jazz ballad feel.
Todd Barneson, another veteran of the local music scene and producer of “Exile Station,” knew Klenz wanted the record to display his range.
“One of the things he had mentioned was he’s known for singing blues and jazz in Eau Claire, and he’s been doing that very well forever,” Barneson said. “He wanted to do something a little different, and maybe some singer-songwriter style, maybe straight up alt-rock. So basically it was my job to see his vision through to the end.”
Calling the album “very eclectic,” Barneson added: “I think that’s a good thing. Not only can he sing blues amazingly and jazz, but he can do other things. And I think this record shows his versatility.”
Tough stretch
Klenz’s lyrical talents stand out on “Exile Station” by conveying deeply felt, honest emotions. Asked what got him to finally launch his own project, he said simply, “Getting a divorce.”
“That was a motivating factor,” he continued. “(The divorce) was kind of unexpected, and I was pretty down. From about mid-December to late February-early March (2018) I was just very down. I’d go to work, but other than work I would just sit around and kind of binge watch Netflix shows and just try to escape reality.”
That feeling began to subside after musician friend Lars Forseth invited Klenz to his house.
“He had some songs he wanted to play for me and he just encouraged me to come over and listen to these songs,” Klenz said. “And he had a little mini studio set up in his basement. He said, ‘Why don’t we record these? You can sing.’”
They recorded about four songs that night: three Forseth originals and one cover song. One of Forseth’s songs, “Stalker,” appears on “Exile Station.”
“That was the first time I felt like I was escaping kind of that heavy cloud that I was under,” Klenz recalled. “And when I got home that night, I thought, ‘I want to start playing music again.’”
At that time, Klenz’s main musical outlet was the Jazz Orchestra, which plays about four concerts a year and occasional other shows. It was a far cry from the time when, in about 2009, Klenz was playing in six bands at the same time. That’s along with a full-time job, which he has always held along with his music.
Currently, Klenz is executive director at REACH Foundation and founder of Klenz Financial Counseling.
“I was probably playing maybe 10 to 15 shows a year, just wasn’t doing much with music,” he said. “And so I got home that night after that experience. I’m like, I think I should play. I didn’t know if that meant recording or just starting a band.”
Along with the interest in performing more often, Klenz got a burst of song ideas, and he remembers exactly when the inspiration struck.
“Originally I was going to put in the title (of his album) ‘Exile Station,’ and then I was going to put ‘7-22’ in there because that was the date — on July 22 of 2018,” he said. “I don’t know what transpired; I just started getting song ideas. And for about a 10-day period, whether I was walking the dog or making a sandwich or whatever I was doing, I would just get these song ideas.”
That period of intense creativity led to 11 songs, eight of which ended up on the album.
“Just going through that experience, it was very therapeutic,” he said. “It really helped me get through that.”
Working through it
In talking about the lyrics on “Exile Station,” Klenz clarified how his divorce influenced the writing — and how it didn’t.
“I don’t want anyone to think this is like a Taylor Swift thing, like a diss album,” he said with a laugh, “because it’s not. It’s more about just the healing process. When I started coming up with these ideas, it was interesting because the way they kind of unfolded it was like following the stages of grief.”
Initially, Klenz even thought about sequencing the songs in the same order as the stages developed by famed psychiatrist Elisabeth Kubler-Ross: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance. But that didn’t seem to work for the flow of the album, he said.
A listener might pick up on the stages by playing the album through and recognizing the emotions in songs, particularly “East Hill Blues,” for which Klenz made a poignant music video, and the album closing “Bid Farewell,” which is filled with hard-won wisdom.
Klenz elaborated on those songs, saying on “East Hill Blues” the lyrics show him blaming himself and “Bid Farewell” is “kind of a forgiveness thing and just letting go.” Anger and other emotions are apparent on other tracks.
“But with any divorce there’s blame on both sides, and it’s not about resentment. I think in the end this was for the best,” he said. “But from that grief art kind of stepped in and allowed me to heal through this, and so a lot of those songs there’s some raw stuff. But it was part of that process of healing.”
Barneson observed that one of Klenz’s qualities as a vocalist lent itself well to the songs. “He’s not afraid to get out there and say what he has to say,” Barneson said. “This record is very personal for him, I know. He’s unapologetic about it. I would say also it’s not coming from a fake place or something that he’s trying to manufacture. He’s definitely true to himself and what he can do. And I just think it’s awesome.”
Klenz sought out Barneson to produce the album because, back in the 1990s, when both of them were busy on the local music scene, he had told Klenz that if he ever wanted to make a record he would be willing to help.
In a new place
When the two met to discuss making an album, Barneson suggested they record it in Philadelphia. Barneson had lived there for seven years before returning to the Chippewa Valley, and he still kept in touch with the musicians he worked with during that time. The idea appealed to Klenz.
“I’ve been blessed to play with a lot of great musicians here locally,” Klenz said. “It’s not that it couldn’t have been done here locally. But I felt like it would be part of the whole experience to go out there and record with people I didn’t know. And it was a wonderful experience.”
In particular, Klenz was impressed with the Philadelphia-based players who appear on the album.
“They’re incredibly talented musicians, and to be able to sit down over the course of two days and record these was a pretty neat experience,” he said.
Klenz has two shows coming up to help promote “Exile Station”: Friday, Nov. 8, at The Mousetrap; and Friday, Nov. 29 (Black Friday), at The Metro along with other bands playing for the second annual Bad Art Music Festival. Some “great guys” will play in his band for those dates, he said.
After that, Klenz doesn’t have specific musical plans, although he does already have more than enough material for a second album, and he continues to have ideas for new songs.
“I have no false illusions,” he said. “On the off chance somebody hears something and is interested, that would be great. But I’m not fixated on that. I learned long ago to temper my expectations with music.”
Part of his measured outlook is the cost of the album making process. In his case that sum totaled $12,000, which he had saved up over time.
“So in order to record another one, I’ve got to save some money,” he said, chuckling.
Along with talent and lifelong experience singing, Klenz noted that strokes of good fortune have played a role in his music.
For one thing, he has enjoyed singing from a young age but might never have been in a band if, when he enrolled at UW-Eau Claire, he hadn’t been assigned to the university’s Katharine Thomas Hall dormitory. That’s where he met musicians such as Ryan Harrington, with whom he helped found The Kingsnakes.
And Klenz might never have made an album if Forseth hadn’t extended that invitation when he was struggling.
“It started with a phone call, my buddy saying, ‘Come over here; let’s hang out.’” Klenz said. “I think he knew I was bummed out and just wanted to get me out of my house.”
But it’s clear that if Klenz gets opportunities like that, he knows how to make the most of them.