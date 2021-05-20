CHIPPEWA FALLS — One of the most watched collectible hunting programs may just be coming to your backyard.
“American Pickers,” a popular television program focused on the buying and selling of antique items is planning a return to Wisconsin this July. They’re looking for leads throughout the state, specifically interesting characters with interesting items.
“American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on the History channel. The hit show follows skilled pickers Mike Wolfe and Danielle Colby as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. Along the way, they want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.
Sarah Perkins, producer for “American Pickers,” said even though the coronavirus pandemic is beginning to show signs of letting up, the show will continue to observe and obey local COVID-19 safety laws and procedures.
“We understand that with the proliferation of COVID-19, we are all facing very uncertain times,” Perkins said. “We at ‘American Pickers’ are taking the pandemic very seriously and will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming as outlined by each state. While we plan to be in Wisconsin in July, we will continue to reschedule if conditions change for the worse. Regardless, we are excited to continue to reach the many collectors in the area to discuss their years of picking.”
The popular History channel program has been on the air for 22 seasons and attracts millions of viewers per year.
Those interested in appearing on the program can reach out via 855-OLD-RUST (653-7878) or email them at AmericanPickers@cineflix.com. In your message you need only share your name, city and state, contact information and a brief description of your collection. The Pickers only pick private collections, so no stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything open to the public will be considered.
For more information on “American Pickers,” visit their website: history.com/shows/american-pickers.