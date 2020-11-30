Even amid the COVID-19 scourge, artists from the region are sharing their talents to help bring joy to the holiday season.
Musicians, theater performers and dancers are among those who are staging shows that can be experienced virtually or, in some cases, live with safety measures in place.
For more information about arts events in west-central Wisconsin, see That’s Entertainment today and every Tuesday in the On The Town section.
CVSO quartet presents ‘Wreath of Carols’
Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra will premiere “A Wreath of Carols,” a virtual Christmas concert by a string quartet of CVSO musicians, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19.
The performance will be available for free at cvsymphony.org and will remain available following the premiere.
The concert features Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra musicians in an ensemble created especially for the occasion. The performers are concertmaster Ryan Poquette, violin; music director Nobuyoshi Yasuda, violin; Rachel Skunes, viola; and principal cello Susan Halderman, cello.
The concert is made possible by the sponsorship of Charter Bank. In addition, the principal violin is sponsored by Mitch and Barb Piper, and the principal viola is sponsored by Brady and Jeanne Foust.
On the program are “And Therefore Be Merry: A Wreath of Carols for String Quartet,” arranged by Brian Joyce and “Christmas Pops for String Quartet,” arranged by Steve W. Mauldin. These arrangements include a number of holiday classics such as “We Three Kings,” “O Little Town of Bethlehem,” “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,” “Winter Wonderland” and “Let it Snow”.
The video was created by Ivy Media, and audio was captured by Roger Bethard.
For more information about Chippewa Valley Symphony, see cvsymphony.org, call the CVSO office at 715-832-6366, or follow CVSO on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
‘A Christmas Carol’ — as presented by Dickens
Stage Door Unlocked Productions will present a livestreamed performance of “A Christmas Carol — A Reading By Charles Dickens” at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11.
The show will be Stage Door Unlocked’s inaugural production.
The production concept was conceived by Nate Plummer and stars Plummer in the role of Charles Dickens.
The show is based on the American Reading Tour that Dickens performed in the late 1800s, in which he portrayed all of the beloved characters from his holiday classic. Dickens — always a theatrical showman — traveled with his own scenery and lighting equipment throughout his tour. This production explores how Dickens might present the show using the theater technology of today: LED lighting, projections, sound effects and more.
The performance will be livestreamed using Zoom.
The performance will occur live, and the audience will be watching it in real time. Once tickets are purchased, audience members will receive a code that will allow them to view the performance. Tickets must be bought online before 6:30 p.m. the night of the performance.
Tickets, which cost $20 per device, are available at stagedoorunlocked.com/dickens. Groups of 10 or more can email info@stagedoorunlocked.com for group pricing.
‘Nutcracker’ features solo dancer, funk band
Eau Claire-based e Dance Company will present holiday classic “The Nutcracker” live on Zoom at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20.
In order to keep the performance safe for all of those involved, there will only be one dancer, who will perform two excerpts rather than the full-length ballet.
In lieu of the traditional score, e Dance Company is collaborating with local funk band Uncommon Denominator to create a newer sound for the classic, which has been inspired by previous jazz takes on the score.
Each musician will record their part independently, with each part later mixed together in order to keep performers as safe as possible.
The e Dance Company is a modern based company, meaning that there will be no ballet in the performance. Company director is Emily Emerson.
This performance will be free of charge, and log-in information for the Zoom video can be found on the e Dance Company social media pages as well as on their website, edancecompany.com.
Sing carols via Facebook Live
Heyde Center for the Arts will host a virtual Christmas carol sing-along from 6 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
The event can be seen on Heyde Center’s Facebook page.
A few members of the Chippewa Valley Community Chorus lead singers through some of the most loved Christmas carols. No experience is required.
For more information call 715-726-9000 or call cvca.net.
Pajama party, vocal contest, play slated
Eau Claire Children’s Theatre has three events coming up this month:
• A Polar Express Pajama Party will be at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 5 and 12, at The Oxford, 1814 Oxford Ave.
The event includes a readers theater show, story time with Mrs. Claus, appearance by Santa and other family friendly activities.
Tickets cost $10.
• The Starquest 2020 Youth Vocal Competition will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Oxford.
Tickets cost $16 for adults and seniors, and $10 for youth and students.
• “Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells” will be staged at The Oxford at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11, 12 and 18; 1:30 p.m. Dec. 13; and 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Dec. 20.
In the production, Junie B. Jones is super excited about the upcoming holiday sing-along and secret Santa gift exchange at her school. But tattletale May keeps ruining all of her fun, so Junie B comes up with a plan to teach her nemesis a lesson.
Tickets cost $16 for adults and seniors, and $10 for youth and students.
For all three events, performers will be masked, and masks are required for all participants. Limited tickets will be sold to allow for social distancing.
To buy tickets or for more information about any of the events, call 715-839-8877 or go to ecct.store.