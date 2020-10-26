CHIPPEWA FALLS -- B.J. Hollars, author of the book "Midwestern Strange," will give a Zoom presentation at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The program, presented by the Chippewa Falls Public Library, is titled "Things that Go Bump When You Write: On Monsters, Martians, and the Search for the Truth in the Strange."
In "Midwestern Strange," described as part memoir and part journalism, Hollars writes about monsters, Martians and other strange phenomena in our region. He challenges readers to look beyond their presumptions and acknowledge that just because something is weird doesn’t mean it’s wrong.
Hollars' other books include "The Road South: Personal Stories of the Freedom Riders," "From the Mouths of Dogs: What Our Pets Teach Us about Life, Death, and Being Human," and "Flock Together: A Love Affair with Extinct Birds."
Hollars is an associate professor of English at UW-Eau Claire, founder and director of Midwest Artist Academy, and a Leader-Telegram columnist.
To join the meeting go to chippewafallslibrary.org and click on the link for the program. For more information call 715-723-1146.