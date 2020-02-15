A program reflecting the Syrian revolution and its aftermath will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Pablo Center at the Confluence's Jamf Theatre, 128 Graham Ave.
"Home Within" is the newest project from Syrian composer and clarinetist Kinan Azmeh and Syrian-Armenian visual artist Kevork Mourad. Mourad creates his charcoal and watercolor drawings live, and they are projected behind and in response to Azmeh’s haunting score.
The music and visual art document specific moments in Syria’s recent history and the emotion that travels with all the people displaced by the carnage.
Tickets range from $25 to $55 and are available at pablocenter.org or by calling 715-832-ARTS (2787).