EAU CLAIRE -- Humbird and Alpha Consumer will perform virtually at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at part of the Pablo Streams series.
Humbird stretches between experimental folk and environmental Americana to embrace the unexpected.
Humbird’s debut album "Pharmakon," released in August 2019, is “... an absolutely hypnotic listening experience” according to Folk Alley. Atwood Magazine describes it as music wrapped in “gentle rebellion.”
The members of Alpha Consumer have played music with Bon Iver, The National, Jenny Lewis, John Prine, Arcade Fire, Big Red Machine, Andrew Bird, The Lone Bellow, Bruce Hornsby, the Tallest Man on Earth, Joe Lovano, John Medeski, Steve Cropper, Vernon Reid and many others.
Some members of Alpha Consumer played the music of Ornette Coleman for Ornette Coleman at the Walker Art Center on his birthday.
The members of Alpha Consumer have played music on five continents at countless storied venues and TV shows such as "Saturday Night Live" and "The Tonight Show" with Conan O'Brien and Jay Leno.
To register for the concert go to tinyurl.com/y6ea5gu7. For more information call 715-832-ARTS (2787).