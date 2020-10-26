EAU CLAIRE -- James Ignacio and Shane Leonard will perform at 6:30 p.m. Thursday as part of the Pablo Streams series.
Ignacio, a California native, has been playing and recording in the Chippewa Valley for over 20 years. Though a student of jazz, Ignacio has been performing as a singer-songwriter in a variety of styles, including folk, country, blues, and soul.
James released his latest studio album, "Making the Most of It," in 2018 with the support of a full band.
Leonard is a producer, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter. He has worked with artists such as Mipso, Field Report, Rose Cousins, The Stray Birds and Oh Pep! He has produced records for Humbird, J.E. Sunde, Anna Tivel, Kristin Andreassen (Uncle Earl), Sean Rowe and others, often working with engineer Brian Joseph (Bon Iver, Paul Simon).
Leonard's new solo album, "Strange Forms," was released last year.
To register for the concert go to tinyurl.com/y334hml2. For more information, email info@pablocenter.org or call 715-832-ARTS (2787).