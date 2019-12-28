The seventh annual Eau Claire Improv Festival will be presented Saturday, Jan. 18, at The Metro, 201 E. Lake St.
This year's headliner, never before seen in the Chippewa Valley, will be "Immediate Musical," created, directed and accompanied by Jacob Shuda, musical director for The Second City in Chicago.
"Immediate Musical" features Chicago's top comedic actors from The Second City improvising a complete musical based on a single audience suggestion.
Local groups Memorial High School Improv, Shambles and Minneapolis based Glassworks Improv will open the night.
Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m.
General admission tickets cost $25 advance and $35 at the door, and are available at volumeonetickets.org.
For more information regarding tickets or sponsorships contact festival co-director Jon Olstadt at jolstadt@gmail.com.