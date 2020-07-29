Aspiring teen artists are invited to take part in a new weeklong pre-college summer camp in July 2021 at UW-Eau Claire.
The Midwest Artist Academy was founded by B.J. Hollars, a writer and associate professor of English at UW-Eau Claire. Hollars’ primary motivation for founding the Midwest Artist Academy was to create a safe space where young artists in a variety of disciplines could come together to listen, learn, collaborate and create alongside established artists. This experience strives to reinforce for students that art is no indulgence, but a necessary component of daily life.
According to a news release about the camp:
During the first summer, the MAA will provide young artists the opportunity to practice alongside professional artists in five disciplines:
• Theater with Dr. Arthur Grothe, artistic director and associate director of theatre arts at UW-Eau Claire.
• Dance with Kathryn Ann Key, international, award-winning professional dancer and choreographer.
• Music and composition with Dr. Chiaya Hsu, associate professor of music and composition at UW-Eau Claire.
• Visual art with Jo Ellen Burke, an area educator and artist, holding degrees in art, elementary education, and a master’s degree in teaching.
• Creative writing with Maggie Pahos, a writer and teacher living in Portland, Oregon.
At the end of the week, students will host a collaborative show at Eau Claire’s state-of-the art Pablo Center at the Confluence.
Families and community members can be assured that when young artists arrive on campus for the academy, they will be greeted and cared for with all necessary precautions as relates to the COVID-19 virus. This includes a health screening upon arrival; use of any personal protective equipment as may still be deemed appropriate by health officials; space for physical distancing as needed; and monitoring of any visiting students or staff for the presentation of symptoms while on campus.
Applications open in October. The $650 all-inclusive fee covers seven nights dual lodging on the UW-Eau Claire campus, meals, extracurricular activities, art supplies, course work and instruction. Scholarships are available.