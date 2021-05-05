Josh Dolan-Neill paints Wednesday along the Eau Claire River below the U.S. 53 overpass as part of "Go Paint! Chippewa Valley." For the plein air art event, organized by Pablo Center at the Confluence, artists could mask up and paint outdoors in a specific section of the region during the week ending Friday. The virtual exhibit of the works can be seen beginning May 14 at pablocenter.org/visual-arts/gopaint-2021. A fall "Go Paint! Chippewa Valley" will be Sept. 25 through Oct. 1, with the exhibit to follow. For more information go to pablocenter.org or call 715-832-ARTS (2787). View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.