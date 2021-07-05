CHIPPEWA FALLS -- The Chippewa Falls Public Library is presenting the Irvine Park Animal Exploration Series for children this month.
"Zoo-tastic!" will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 17.
The program is open to kindergartners through fifth-graders. Tales about tails, activities, games will be presented, and the program will finish with a scavenger hunt. Space is limited.
"Zookeeper Meet and Greet" will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 24.
Kids in grades K-5 can meet Irvine Park zookeeper Jennifer and find out what she does behind the scenes to keep animals healthy and happy. Program will be at the Welcome Center in Irvine Park. Space is limited.
To register for the programs or for more information, call 715-723-1146 or go to chippewafallslibrary.org.