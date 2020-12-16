EAU CLAIRE — Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Shakey Graves, Molly Tuttle and Lissie are among the performers for the seventh annual Blue Ox Music Festival, set for Aug. 19-21 in the town of Union outside of Eau Claire.
Festival President Jim Bischel was delighted to announce the 2021 acts, especially as promising developments with vaccines suggest COVID-19 won’t curtail plans the way it did this year.
“We’re really excited about our lineup,” Bischel said in a phone interview. “We’re really excited to know that we’re going forward with a festival we feel cautiously optimistic about. It’s a much better feeling than about a year ago.”
In 2020, organizers first postponed the festival from June to August. When August rolled around, they presented a virtual festival, followed by two smaller events presented virtually and with an in-person audience limited to 250 people for social distancing reasons.
In planning the 2021 event, the first goal was to bring back all of this year’s performers.
“Anybody that’s not on (the 2021) lineup that was on (2020’s) lineup just didn’t work for whatever reason,” Bischel said.
Needless to say, they were happy to book Isbell and his band. The former member of Drive-By Truckers has become one of the most acclaimed musicians in the Americana realm. His honors include multiple Americana Music Awards in categories such as song of the year, album of the year and artist of the year. His latest album is “Reunions,” which came out this year. He also has won four Grammy Awards.
“Bar none, that’s the biggest act that we’ve had since the existence of the Blue Ox Music Festival,” Bischel said.
He also praised Shakey Graves, Tuttle and Lissie.
“Those are acts that are highly requested by our fans,” he said.
Others on the bill are favorites from west-central Wisconsin and beyond who fans look forward to seeing every year. Those artists include Pert Near Sandstone, who are hosts of the festival, as well as The Sam Bush Band, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, Charlie Parr and Them Coulee Boys.
“You get a few bands like that where it just doesn’t seem like the Blue Ox if you don’t have them,” Bischel said.
“A lot of them are not only local favorites but they’re just very popular among our fans.”
The event will still be at the scenic grounds off Crescent Avenue, but the location has been re-branded as The Pines Music Park, reflecting a renewed focus as a music venue that will host a variety of concerts throughout the summer.
Organizers also chose a new name because their venue shared the name Whispering Pines with other area locations such as campgrounds and a golf course.
Tickets are going fast, in part because of those whose 2020 tickets were rolled over to next year and because organizers want the environment to be safe.
“I think the world’s changed, outdoor events have changed,” Bischel said. “From here on out there’s always going to be different protocols for events, whether it’s extra hand sanitizer or extra this or extra this.”
Judging crowd sizes is one of the changes.
“While in years past we probably would have just kept on selling tickets if we would have gotten to a point, we’re not going to do that for this upcoming year,” Bischel said.
But the hope is that in succeeding years a relative normalcy will return.
That’s why, for instance, organizers went with August dates next year, but in 2022, Bischel said, they are hoping to present Blue Ox Music Festival again in June.