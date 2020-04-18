To be clear, “Update From Isolation,” the title of Miles Blvd’s new EP, does not allude to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Eau Claire-based rap/hip-hop artist’s record wasn’t even released until Jan. 24, before the disease caused by the novel coronavirus had upended life across the U.S. But more importantly, the record’s six songs speak to the deeper theme of Miles Blvd’s reflections on loneliness and appreciation of solitude.
“It’s really weird because I’m thriving right now, man,” he said in a recent phone interview. “I tell you what, I’m in a great mood. This is like me in my habitat.”
The title phrase itself occurred to him in a social context.
“I was supposed to go to a show one night last year,” said Miles Blvd (given name Phil Faucett). “Nick Anderson and the Skinny Lovers were playing one night, and I had plans to go with a friend of mine, and I was just feeling anxious or whatever that night. I was working on music, and I didn’t really feel like going out and socializing. So I texted and I was like, hey, update from isolation: I don’t think I’m going to be going out tonight. And right when I said that, I was like, ‘Oh my god, that’s it! That’s the title of the album.’”
Appropriately, the EP’s vibrantly colored cover illustration, by the artist Paint Drew, depicts a fairly content looking guy.
Miles Blvd’s friend TeawhYB, who also is an Eau Claire-based rapper/hip-hop artist, said he sees Miles Blvd as someone comfortable with alone time — on occasion.
“He definitely can be a loner at times,” TeawhYB (given name Tyler Baumgart) said in a phone interview. “But I think if you ask most people, Miles is a very outgoing individual, one who is always spreading love and always warming the room up with his smile and his personality.”
Words and music
The forced hiatus, to help contain the virus, has made it difficult to promote Miles Blvd’s project. But he found a way to make that happen by using his gift for words and commitment to his art: He offered extended thoughts on each of the EP’s songs in posts that can be seen on Instagram and Facebook.
“I knew I had opportunities to dive deeper into the record to show people what it’s all about,” he said, “and so I wanted to each day dive into each track because there was so much back story to each song and how special they were in their own right. I could have kept going; I only went to the allotted characters.” In fact, Miles Blvd said he didn’t even realize there was a character limit on Instagram until he exceeded it.
The opening track, for instance, speaks to loneliness. “Ezra’s Intro” uses an excerpt from the podcast of Ezra Klein, the prominent journalist and political commentator. “The Ezra Klein Show” is a favorite of Miles Blvd’s, and for this episode Klein spoke to former surgeon general Vivek Murthy. The first surgeon general to prioritize loneliness as a national epidemic, Murthy served under President Barack Obama.
Miles Blvd found Murthy’s description of loneliness on the show so compelling that he wanted to sample it to set the tone for “Update From Isolation.” After the song was mixed, he sought permission to use it from Vox, the website Klein co-founded and serves as editor at large.
Expecting to get no reply or a rejection from the company, Miles Blvd was delighted by the response, as his post says: “To my surprise, the man himself, Ezra Klein, hit me back personally and said ... ‘This is beautiful and I’d be honored if you use this in your album.’ To this day, I still get goosebumps thinking about that interaction.”
Audience reactions to “Update From Isolation” have gratified Miles Blvd.
“I’ve had some really touching responses, and I’ve had people tell me the things that I’ve portrayed, what I’ve said, is what they have wanted to articulate,” he said. “And I’m like, one of the many reasons I made this project was so people could have something to resonate with because I know at one point or another someone’s going to feel lonely. So I want to just give that experience in a very human way.”
Politically charged
Like any socially and politically conscious artist, Miles Blvd comments on the state of the world — and while he’s at it takes aim at President Donald Trump.
“(Trump’s election) really shaped how I just looked at the world,” he said. “I was really young when that happened, and that was my first time voting. And I was just taken aback that so many people bought into this,” he said, adding that friends and the rest of his family have differing political views.
But while he “could go on for days” about Trump’s actions and ideology, he unleashes potent jabs at the president sparingly on “Update From Isolation.”
“I also understand that not everyone wants to hear that,” he said. “As a listener you don’t want to get preached to, you don’t want to get yelled at. And by doing that you really alienate a lot of listeners …”
Plus, he wants his commentary more artfully done. “Instead of being like, ‘Oh yeah, (expletive) Donald Trump,’ anyone can say that.” Instead, over the phone Miles Blvd shared some lyrics from “Isolation (State of the Art),” the final track on the EP: “Red hat’s the new white hood/I’m talking my (expletive) ’cause my sight’s good, but I write better.”
Nuances
As for the sound of the EP, TeawhYB, who was given an advance copy of the project, said initially he noticed the overall consistency and varied tempos. On further listens, more from the lyrics struck him, “kind of the little nuances and the political statements made within as well as the humble brags and kind of a narrator who is really looking at himself introspectively and having his moments of courage and confidence and having his moments of open wounds and the need to kind of reflect and think about things as well.”
Listeners from the region should enjoy the local references (one song is titled “Oh, Claire”), TeawhYB said, referring to some of them as “just kind a lot of little different things that only local people would know or understand.”
As for the inspiration that prompted the “Update From Isolation” songs, Miles Blvd provided a wide-angle view of his art.
“I am a very long-term planning artist,” he said. “I’ve had all the instrumentation for this project since I started rapping when I was 18, really taking it serious since I was 18 — I’m 24 now. And so I knew that one day that these beats would be really, really cool to use, but I also knew that at the time that I personally would not have done justice to them.”
But that’s not the end of the story. He has also been working on a follow-up album.
“I can’t tell you the name of that record because it’s in its finishing stages right now,” he said. “But I’ve been working on it for years and so much progression has happened during that time. This, to me, that overarching record is like a time capsule, like a creative coming of age for my discography. ... I wanted to create a record that reflects not only the chaos within myself, and growing up, but also in the rest of the world. So I’m making this album, and this is my passion project.”
That album is due later this year or next year.
Another new track
“Besides “Update From Isolation,” Miles Blvd plays a role in another new song: He’s featured on “Pay Attention,” a bright-sounding single by Eau Claire band Nick Anderson and the Skinny Lovers.
“That was such a fun track to make,” he said. “I’ve been friends with Nick for years now. … Obviously we make very different kinds of music. ... He just hit me out of the blue one day … and one day I went over to his house and we just laid it down. It took like not even an hour, probably like 40 minutes. It was awesome.”
The song was engineered by Justin Andersen, who works with both Miles Blvd and Nick Anderson.
Miles Blvd also will be featured on a new song by TeawhYB, who himself plans to release an EP in the near future.
As much as he loves his space, Miles Blvd knows that the solitude will come to an end. So he realizes that now is the time for artists such as himself to create.
“We as artists right now have such a special moment in front of us,” he said, “because we are put on a pedestal because the world is saying, ‘Everything you’re doing right now, all the chaos, all the day to day busyness, forget about that. Go home. Go home and work on yourself and work on your craft and do what you do.’”
That’s exactly what he’s doing.