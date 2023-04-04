EAU CLAIRE — Award winning composer and UW-Eau Claire Professor Emeritus Ivar Lunde, Jr. has released a new CD solely dedicated to his compositions.
The award winning Norwegian/American composer, former principal oboist of the Norwegian National Opera Orchestra, conductor, university professor and producer of video and audio recently released a CD of early and late compositions.
The record marks his eighth album solely dedicated to his compositions, however many additional works have been released on composite recordings with other composers.
His Opus 125, “Spirits of the Forest,” was written specifically for his friend Peter Phippen with whom he has worked as a sound engineer and producer for many of Phippen’s recordings.
It is designed to take advantage of Phippen’s extraordinary improvisational skills. The work is sectionalized to allow for solo improvisations in between each section as well as in thinly orchestrated areas within the composition.
In this recording, Lunde, Jr. performs both the oboe and English horn parts as well as all the percussion parts. “Spirits of the Forest" was first performed by Eau Claire Chamber Orchestra in 2011 conducted by the composer.
“Visjon,” a keyboard work, is one of Lunde, Jr.’s earliest works. It is the first of two movements he wrote as a teenager, and he is now performing it publicly for the first time.
The most recent of the record’s compositions is “Serenade for Strings, Opus 141.”
The work is dedicated to his deceased parents Ivar and Karen Henninge Lunde, who were both great pianists and musicians. It is a response to his mother’s passion for music of the Romantic era, wishing that her son could write music in a similar vein.
“I should be able to use my skills to create a viable romantic work,” Lunde, Jr. said. “After all, I am a romantic jokester.”
Lunde, Jr. was particularly honored to have his friend, cellist Tulio Rondón, perform with the string orchestra in the “Serenade”’s fourth movement, “Slow Dance?.”
Released on the Tonheim Records label, the record has worldwide distribution and is available on Amazon, iTunes and CDBaby.
About Lunde, Jr.
Born in Tønsberg, Norway, Lunde, Jr. was educated at the Conservatory of Music in Oslo, Norway, and the Mozarteum, Salzburg, Austria. He has taught and performed in Europe and the United States, and appeared as oboe soloist with the Bergen Philharmonic and the Oslo Philharmonic, and many smaller orchestras in Norway, Sweden, Austria and the United States.
His compositions have won him many awards over the years. His composition “Ovation” won the 1990 Fanfare Contest of the Milwaukee Symphony. In 1977 his Symphony No. 1 received shared first prize in the Oslo Concert Hall Composition Contest for symphonic music.
Previous releases include:
- “The Legend” (Tonheim Records 113)
- “ECCO Tells The Tale” (Tonheim Records 103)
- “Shanhai Legend Suites” (Tonheim Records 116)
- Tim Lane performs works for flute by Ivar Lunde, Jr. (Tonheim Records 114)
- “Five Fairytales” (including “The Pancake,” “Three Billy-Goats Gruff” and “The Mysterious Box.”) (Tonheim Records 111)
- “Don’t Cry, My Green Anchovy” (Tonheim Records 112)
- “Zodiac” (HEMERA HCD2930)
Several of his orchestral works have been performed by the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, the Milwaukee Chamber Orchestra, the Oslo Philharmonic (Norway), the Trondheim Symphony Orchestra (Norway) and Eau Claire Chamber Orchestra. Many of his works are published and recorded in the United States and Norway Lunde, Jr. is also active as a conductor, having conducted symphony orchestras and chamber orchestras in both Europe and the United States.
Lunde, Jr. taught oboe, music theory and music technology at the University of Wisconsin for 35 years. He conducted various ensembles at the university including the University Chamber Orchestra and Concert Band 3. He co-founded the Eau Claire Youth Symphony, led the Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra and the Eau Claire Chamber Orchestra. He recently retired as the Artistic Director and Conductor of the Red Cedar Symphony in Rice Lake.
Since coming to America in 1966, he has taught at the Sun Valley Music Camp in Idaho and was invited to join the music faculty at University of Maryland, College Park. In Washington D.C., he performed regularly with the National Gallery of Art Orchestra. He and his wife, Nanette Gomory Lunde, have performed together as a duo and in ensembles. He joined the music faculty at UW-Eau Claire in 1968 and retired from his teaching position in 2003.
In 1988, he also formed a small publishing company, Skyline Publications, to publish art music. Later, Skyline Studios was added to provide audio and video post-production to area artists. Present projects include CD mastering and experimental/abstract video creations.