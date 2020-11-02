EAU CLAIRE -- The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Septet's performance of "The Sounds of Democracy" can be seen in a livestreamed concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, from Pablo Center at the Confluence's RCU Theatre.
"The Democracy Suite" is a new composition by Wynton Marsalis, trumpeter and Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra music director. He wrote the piece during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis as a response to the political, social, and economic struggles facing the nation.
Other musicians in the group are Elliot Mason, trombone; Ted Nash, alto saxophone and flute; Walter Blanding, tenor and soprano saxophones; Dan Nimmer, piano; Carlos Henriquez, bass; and Obed Calvaire, drums.
The concert was filmed Sept. 27 at Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City in accordance with the New York State Department of Health interim guidance on media production.
Tickets start at for $10 general stream plus taxes and fees. General stream ticket and preshow Zoom meet and greet with Marsalis are $25 plus taxes and fees.
For tickets go to tinyurl.com/y33zzsek. For more information go to pablocenter.org or call 715-832-ARTS (2787).