SHELL LAKE -- The Shell Lake Arts Center has scheduled the following concerts by master jazz faculty and jazz campers at the Shell Lake Lakefront Pavilion:
• Jazz campers, 5 p.m. Friday.
• Jazz faculty, 4 p.m. Sunday.
• Jazz faculty, 7 p.m. Monday.
• Jazz faculty, 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 7.
• Jazz campers, 5 p.m. Friday, July 9.
Admission is free to all the concerts.
For more information on the Shell Lake Arts Center camps and workshops, or to view a complete concert schedule, visit shelllakeartscenter.org/events/concert-schedule or call 715-468-2414.