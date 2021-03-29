EAU CLAIRE -- Five performances from varied musical artists have been added to the Pablo Streams spring lineup.
Here are the performers most recently booked to perform from the stage of Pablo Center at the Confluence. All concerts in the series are on a Thursday and begin at 6:30 p.m.
• Geoffrey Keezer and Gillian Margot, April 15.
Keezer, a pianist and composer as well as an Eau Claire native, played in jazz clubs as a teenager and has gone on to be a multiple Grammy Award nominee. Joining him on stage is vocalist Gillian Margot, whose new work, "Power Flower," pays homage to her influences from jazz, pop and funk of the 1970s and '80s.
• Ben Shaw, Greg Gilbertson and the Dames, April 22.
All of the performers will be backed by the same core musicians: drummer Adam Harder-Nussbaum, bassist Eric Thompson and guitarist Jeremy Holt.
• CARM with guest Trever Hagen, April 29.
CARM, the new project by CJ Camerieri, flips the script on the traditional roles for trumpets and French horns and gives the brass a lead voice. Not jazz, classical nor soundtrack -- CARM seeks to create culturally relevant, contemporary music that answers the question, "What kind of record would my trumpet heroes from the past make today?"
• Chris Rosenau & Chris Porterfield, May 13.
Rosenau, of Volcano Choir and Collection of Colony of Bees, crafts a style using multiple amps and a palette of looping effects plays alongside singer-guitarist Porterfield of Field Report, known for his classic and contemporary influenced confessional folk.
• Jim Pullman, June 3.
Pullman's newest album, "Go On Boldly," brings an honesty that reaches into experiences of hope, loss and renewal.
For more information about Pablo Streams or to register for any of the performances, go to tinyurl.com/7fx7m5ee or call 715-832-ARTS (2787).