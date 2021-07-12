EAU CLAIRE -- Sounds Like Summer Concert Series will feature Jerrika Mighelle, LASKA and Soren Staff beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday at Phoenix Park.
For the series, presented by Volume One, local bands play to crowds on the banks of the Chippewa River on Thursdays through August. Multiple vendors will have food for sale. Pets are allowed at the concert.
With her latest album, "Brightest Star," Jerrika Mighelle reflects on profound love lost in songs performed with a full band.
The three sisters that make up LASKA -- Bex, Mookie, and Hannah Morton -- weave sibling harmonies around indie folk songs, including those on their 2021 EP, "Fader."
Soren Staff, of Them Coulee Boys, will open the night with a solo performance.
For more information go to volumeone.org/sites/concerts/events.