EAU CLAIRE -- Country music star Jo Dee Messina will perform Friday, July 23, as part of Carson Goes Country at the Carson Park baseball stadium.
The event, presented by the Eau Claire Express and Fusion Events, will be a front-line worker celebration. Front-line workers can get access to discounted general admission tickets by filling out a form at carsongoescountry.com.
This is the second iteration of Carson Goes Country, after the event debuted in 2016 featuring David Nail and Joe Diffie.
This is an all-ages event. Tickets range in price from $16 to $35 and are available at carsongoescountry.com.
Openers and additional event features are to be announced.
For more information go to the website or email events director Brian Sandy at brians@ppgwi.com.