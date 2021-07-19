Sorry, an error occurred.
CHIPPEWA FALLS -- Paul Akert will portray John Muir, father of our national parks, at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 29, at Chippewa Riverfront park, 12 S. Bridge St, Chippewa Falls.
The event will feature stories, quotations, images and interaction with the audience.
For more information go to the Chippewa Falls Public Library website, chippewafallslibrary.org/event-calendar, or call the library at 715-723-1146.
