CHIPPEWA FALLS -- Johnny Rogers will present his tribute to rock 'n' roll legends in two performances this week at Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St.
• A lunch matinees, for which limited seats remain, will be at noon Thursday.
• An evening performance, which is sold out, is at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
"The History of Rock n' Roll" starts with a portrayal of the late Buddy Holly, then moves on to pay tribute to Roy Orbison, Jerry Lee Lewis, Ricky Nelson, Chuck Berry and many more.
Rogers' concert was voted “best of show” two years in a row in Branson, Mo.
