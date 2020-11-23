EAU CLAIRE -- Musical group The Nunnery and the Chippewa Valley Writers Guild are presenting wintry songs and stories at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17.
The streaming event is part of the city’s annual “Joy to the Word” program.
Stories will be presented by Max Garland, former Wisconsin poet laureate; Dang Yang, UW-Eau Claire’s director of multicultural affairs; Kaia Simon, UW-Eau Claire English faculty member; and writer Sarah Jayne Johnson.
The Nunnery will provide original music, and original visuals will be created by Erik Elstran.
To register for the free event, go to tinyurl.com/y66fg59v. For more information go to pablocenter.org or call 715-832-ARTS (2787).