The Menomonie Blue Caps will play 1860s base ball at the Chippewa Valley Museum next month.

 Staff file photo

EAU CLAIRE — Summer is almost here and the Chippewa Valley Museum has a calendar of activities for visitors to enjoy next month. Celebrate the warm weather and America’s favorite pastime with several summer-inspired programs and a baseball exhibit.

New exhibits