EAU CLAIRE — Summer is almost here and the Chippewa Valley Museum has a calendar of activities for visitors to enjoy next month. Celebrate the warm weather and America’s favorite pastime with several summer-inspired programs and a baseball exhibit.
New exhibits
A new exhibit is open at the museum. Play Ball! Will be on display through the year. Visitors can discover fifteen decades of Eau Claire baseball objects and photos.
There's more to local baseball history than Hank Aaron and the Eau Claire Bears. In fact, indoor baseball was a popular pastime for over 40 years. Discover new stories, see baseball memorabilia, and read about local legends in this fresh exhibit.
The exhibit is included with museum admission.
A traveling exhibition will also be on display until July. ¡Pleibol! In the Barrios and the Big Leagues features inspiring and informative stories from the Latinx community.
Baseball is the national pastime. But it’s also an American export, one with a tradition that is constantly evolving. ¡Pleibol! shares the experiences of Latin people whose love for the game and incredible talent have changed baseball and transformed American culture forever.
The exhibition is organized by Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service. It is included with museum admission.
Other happenings
The Menomonie Blue Caps will play a double header of 1860s base ball, as it was originally spelled, from 1-5 p.m. on June 10 at Gelein Field in Carson Park against the Afton Red Socks. The day is made possible in partnership with Dunn County Historical Society
Teams play using 1860s rules and equipment, which means no gloves.
The Ohana Pizza food truck will be on-site serving food available for purchase. The game is free to attend. However, regular admission applies for viewing museum buildings and exhibits.
The museum is hosting a Flag Day program at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13.
The U.S. Flag is a powerful symbol for American Prisoners of War. In honor of Flag Day, observed June 14, former Eau Claire police officer Todd Johnson will share an overview of the Bataan Death March and WWII Japanese POW camps. Following that, three of Cliff Omtvedt’s daughters will share about the experiences of their father and other POWs with accompanying photos and memorabilia.
Pre-registration for this free public program is encouraged. Both in-person and Zoom-based participation is available. Register through the calendar at cvmuseum.com or call the museum at 715-834-7871.
The American Red Cross will be at the museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, June 26 for a blood drive. Donate blood and visit the museum. All blood donors are invited to view exhibits before or after their appointments.
Visit redcrossblood.org and use the sponsor code “Chippewa Valley Museum” to register.
Admission to CV Museum costs are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and $5 for children. To learn more, visit cvmuseum.com.