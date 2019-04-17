The Wisconsin ArtsWest 40 prize winners were announced at the exhibit’s opening reception April 11 at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St.
Wisconsin ArtsWest is a major juried exhibit for regional artists held each year at the library in Eau Claire. In spite of a severe winter storm, more than 80 people attended the opening event to celebrate this 40th annual show.
This year, 139 artists from 28 communities submitted 220 works to be judged for entry into the show.
The prize winners are:
• Best of show, Matthew Bailey, Milwaukee, “Listen with All Your Might,” graphic, stitching on paper.
• First prize, Anders Shafer, Eau Claire, “Watteau — Love and War,” oil, wax.
• Second prize, Barbara Shafer, Eau Claire, “Butterfly,” acrylic.
• Third prize, Daniel Ingersoll, Eau Claire, “Infrastructure Exposed,” stoneware, cone 6-oxidation.
Honorable mention:
• Steve Alexis, Menomonie, “Abstruse Consummate,” thermoplastic, sterling silver, enamel.
• Gary Barone, Strum, “Jar,” walnut, boxelder.
• William DeHoff, Menomonie, “(re)Making America,” charcoal, marker, colored pencil.
• Steve Johnson, Eau Claire, “What Did the Pioneers Think,” photograph.
• David Knowlton, Eau Claire, “Western Relic,” oil on canvas.
• Joe Maurer, Eau Claire, “Hogback Prairie,” acrylic on canvas.
• Ross Nordquist, Eau Claire, “Nexus,” elm, Shou Sugi Ban, wax, polyurethane.
• Gail Schellinger, Eau Claire, “Lunchbox Lucy,” mixed media: textile.
• Steven Terwilliger, Eau Claire, “Prodigal Child,” digital photo collage.
The jurors for the exhibit are Franklin and Lynn Zetzman, a married team who live in Appleton. Franklin currently teaches studio courses in sculpture, ceramics, drawing and a lecture course on world art. Lynn is the director of the Aylward Gallery, UW–Fox Valley.
The Zetzmans selected 60 pieces for the exhibit, representing 56 artists.
The exhibit may be seen in the gallery and throughout the library through May 28 during the library’s regular hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. The library will be closed Sunday, and May 26 and 27.
For more information stop at Information & Reference in the library, call 715-839-5004, email the library at librarian@eauclaire.lib.wi.us or check the library website, ecpubliclibrary.info.